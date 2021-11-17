Nurses on Boards Coalition Strengthens Partnership Network

The Nurses on Boards Coalition (NOBC) is proud to announce that Kirby Bates Associates has become a NOBC Strategic Partner, aligned with its mission to improve the health of communities and the nation through the service of nurses on boards.

“Kirby Bates Associates has an outstanding national reputation for placing strong leaders across healthcare C-suites, particularly nurse executives, and we are proud to add its voice and expertise to NOBC’s important work,” noted Laurie Benson, BSN, Executive Director of NOBC.

Nationally renowned nurse leader and president of Kirby Bates Associates, Melissa A. Fitzpatrick, MSN, RN, FAAN, is the first registered nurse to serve on UNC REX Healthcare’s board. “As healthcare boards move beyond operational and financial concerns and increase their focus on care quality, safety and workforce issues, nurse representation on boards is an essential means to drive healthcare improvement,” observes Fitzpatrick. “The Kirby Bates team is honored to formally partner with NOBC to amplify its mission and vision.”

About the Nurses on Boards Coalition



The Nurses on Boards Coalition was created in response to the 2010 Institute of Medicine (IOM) report, The Future of Nursing: Leading Change, Advancing Health, that recommended increasing the number of nurse leaders in pivotal decision-making roles on boards and commissions that work to improve the health of everyone in America.

The Coalition has achieved the key strategy of 10,000 board seats filled by nurses by 2020, as envisioned by the founders.

About Kirby Bates Associates

Kirby Bates Associates is the leading executive search and interim leadership firm for providing high-performing leaders to healthcare C-suites across the nation through executive search, interim leadership, and executive advisory services. Because the company is led by successful healthcare and nurse executives, it brings essential clinical, operational, and financial perspectives to achieve its clients’ organizational imperatives. Kirby Bates Associates is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at www.kirbybates.com.