ELMA365 Has Helped SB Sberbank of Russia JSC to Automate Their Business Processes

Automation is nothing new. Everyone is well aware of its benefits, and a company’s growth driven by automation is no surprise.

However, the scale and speed of this growth can be surprising and inspiring.

ELMA365 is happy to share the automation success story of their customer SB Sberbank of Russia JSC.

The Kazakhstan subsidiary of Russian Sberbank is a part of the international Sberbank Group. Its network includes 110 structural subdivisions; 17 of them are branch offices. The ELMA365 implementation project involved the headquarters in Almaty and the whole network.

With ELMA365, Sberbank set really ambitious goals: to go paperless, to optimize and automate business processes, and to improve employee performance.

“ELMA365 helps to save time that used to be wasted on waiting and error correction, eliminates manual operations, greatly reduces expenses connected with human factors, and improves the speed of processes,” said Rashid Ushurbakiev, Bank Technology Manager.

