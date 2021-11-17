Heston Lee Set to Ignite the “Americana” Music Industry with His Debut Album “Farewell My Love” Produced by “Youth”

The British singer-songwriter teamed up with the legendary producer and founding member of “Killing Joke” (Martin “Youth” Glover) to record the album at Space Mountain studio, Andalucia, Spain.

The “Americana” album comprising of 7 tracks features an “A” list of musician talents including Youth on bass guitar, Richard Dudanski on drums, Juan Codorniu on lead guitar and Heston Lee on Vocals/Guitar.

Heston released a video for the lead single “Oh Biddy” set in the dramatic landscape of Almeria, Spain (Mini Hollywood) where Fistul of Dollars, The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Indiana Jones, Lawrence of Arabia and many more classic movies were cut.

Youth quotes, “Heston Lee is an exciting new artist with a great future in the Americana music scene.”

The album, “Farewell My Love” is out on November 17, 2021.

Watch “Oh Biddy” streaming now on YouTube