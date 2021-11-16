Canada – Minister Petitpas Taylor announces support for local Technology Company

As the Canadian economy recovers, businesses need support to maintain local jobs and produce top-quality, innovative products in global markets. That is why the Government of Canada is investing to help Dialog Enterprises Inc. (Rally) reach new markets for their innovative software designed for law firms

Rally in St. John’s, Newfoundland is receiving funds to boost exposure of law firm software

November 15, 2021 · St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador · Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

Federal funding for tech start-up

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA, announced a total investment of $500,000 through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) fund for Rally.

The technology company designed automation software for law firms to help make legal services more accessible, streamlined and affordable. The software also enables law firms to perform analytics and searches that improve efficiencies. With this funding, Rally will create seven highly skilled jobs and support the development of their software through various marketing activities.

Today’s announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to helping technology businesses in Atlantic Canada develop innovative solutions and create more jobs.

“Innovation and technology businesses in Atlantic Canada are vital contributors to a diverse and resilient economy. There are amazing things happening in this sector that benefit not only Canadians but also people all over the world. Our investment in Rally is helping the business find new opportunities for growth that will create more jobs within the region and support Canada’s economic recovery.”

– Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

“ACOA’s support of our expansion is massively impactful—putting us on a trajectory to be a world leader in legal automation. We’ve proven that our technology works with 80 law firms around the globe, making legal services more accessible and streamlined for their clients. ACOA’s funding will help us create seven jobs, and our overall expansion project will enable us to grow to 24 employees by 2023, while growing our customer-base six times over.”



– Scott Stevenson, Co-Founder and CEO of Rally

Catherine Mounier-Desrochers

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Official Languages and of the

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

catherine.mounier-desrochers@canada.ca

Paul McGrath

Director of Communications

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

709-689-5731

paul.mcgrath@acoa-apeca.gc.ca