Canada – Canada’s role in the James Webb Space Telescope Technical briefing

Longueuil, Quebec, November 15, 2021 — On November 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will hold a virtual technical briefing about Canada’s role in the James Webb Space Telescope, the most important space observatory of the next decade.
Scheduled for launch on December 18, 2021, the Webb Telescope is an international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the CSA. It will serve astronomers from all over the world.
The briefing will focus on Canada’s contribution and science objectives. A media question-and-answer session will follow.
Media representatives who wish to participate must register in advance by contacting the CSA’s Media Relations Office: asc.medias-media.csa@asc-csa.gc.ca. The event link (Zoom) and instructions for the question-and-answer session will be provided.
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Time
What
Who
Where
1:00 p.m. ET
CSA technical briefing on the James Webb Space Telescope
Erick Dupuis, Director, Space Exploration Development, CSA
Sarah Gallagher, Science Advisor to the President, CSA
René Doyon, Principal Investigator, Université de Montréal
Neil Rowlands, Engineering Fellow, Honeywell Aerospace
Chris Willott, Project Scientist, National Research Council of Canada’s Herzberg Astronomy and Astrophysics Research Centre
Virtual link (Zoom) provided upon request to media representatives who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session.
The briefing will also be streamed on the CSA’s YouTube channel, Facebook pages and on the website (original version without simultaneous translation).
