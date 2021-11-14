Softline Nominated to Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

Microsoft sits in the leader position for five Gartner Magic Quadrant reports, a security-focused competitive positioning of technology providers in fast-growing markets.

Sergey Chernovolenko, Softline global CEO, comments, “Microsoft is rapidly strengthening its position in the advanced cybersecurity solutions market, and Softline is a leading global provider of cloud and security solutions. We have been investing in our IP that’s leverages hundreds of developers focused on such solutions and we are constantly learning from customers implementation and improving. Becoming a member of MISA is a recognition for Softline as well as an acknowledgement of our capabilities in this domain. We are confident that MISA membership and our collaboration with Microsoft will enable Softline to deliver even more value to our joint customers in the areas of cybersecurity and cloud governance.”

We now live in the world where data is the new gold – a valuable commodity that many of their customers are demanding highest standards for security and governance. The pandemic and subsequent shift to remote or hybrid school and work have accelerated demand for information security. Softline’s Cybersecurity solutions for Microsoft Azure Sentinel allow customers to secure their data, infrastructure, and applications; identify threats against business; and protect against leaks and complex targeted attacks. Softline actively uses its own proprietary methods along with Microsoft tools and expertise to ensure the safety of customers, as demand for cloud- and subscription-based solutions are on the rise.

Softline is a Microsoft Gold Partner with more than 20 years of collaboration and a Microsoft Global Licensing Solution Providers (LSPs). Softline is a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) and maintains Microsoft Gold competencies in 18 out of 20 categories.

Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division mentions: “Microsoft has been on a mission to eliminate passwords and help people protect their corporate identities.” Simons also confirmed: “We are pleased to see companies like support that goal by integrating their solutions through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.”

Softline has attained all four Advanced Cybersecurity Specializations from Microsoft, including Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, Information Protection and Governance and Threat Protection.

About Softline Group

Softline facilitates digital transformation and cybersecurity services to customers from 50+ countries and in almost 100 cities around the world. Our near than 2,600 highly-motivated sales and marketing specialists (c. 45% of the Group’s FTEs), and around 1,900 engineers, developers and other IT experts (33% of the Group’s FTEs), engage with our clients to choose and integrate the right products in the most efficient way, creating and managing hybrid and secure infrastructures. Hand-in-hand with our clients, our global support and maintenance teams manage and support the infrastructure needed to underpin world-class digital transformation, cloud-based services and rock-solid cybersecurity.

Today, with over 25 years of experience, around 6,000 worldwide employees and a turnover in 2020 of $1.8 billion, Softline is a leading global provider of digital transformation, cloud services, cybersecurity and related solutions & services. Thanks to our more than 6,000 vendors, we have helped upwards of 150,000 small, medium, and large enterprise businesses from the private and public sectors transform their business into the digital world.

Softline’s goal is to help you improve your business performance, and your quality of life through the most effective use of technology. For more information, please visit www.softline.com.