Experienced IT Expert Joins AppsTek as Director – Apps Development & Cloud Services

AppsTek is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hanumanth Rao Nori as a Director for Apps Development and Cloud Services.

Mr. Hanumanth brings to AppsTek nearly 19 years of experience in Information Technology and excellence in Delivery and Account Management. His contributions include the presales, sales activities, building strategies with market-pioneered solutions in Cloud Computing, Mobility, Enterprise Applications, diversifying the existing solutions to newer heights of Digital Transformation. He has worked with companies like HCL Technologies, Cognizant, Persistent, Oracle, etc.

Hanumanth is a certified classical vocal singer, a travel enthusiast and a Foodie. He likes to research the current trends of IT business, digital technologies, current affairs and networking with people.

About AppsTek Information Services Pvt. Ltd.

AppsTek, a global IT services organization, is committed to provide high-quality enterprise IT solutions to make businesses efficient and cost-effective. Combined with robust technologies, AppsTek offers a range of onsite and offshore development solutions supporting varied engagement models. AppsTek is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with corporate offices in India and UAE. To know more about innovative solutions at AppsTek, visit appstekcorp.com