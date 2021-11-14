Hong Kong – CE issues statement on sixth plenary session of 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

CE issues statement on sixth plenary session of 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, today (November 13) issued the following statement on the sixth plenary session of 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China:

​The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) convened its sixth plenary session earlier. Article 1 of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China stipulates that leadership by the CPC is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics. With this year being the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, the consideration and adoption of the Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century at the sixth plenary session is particularly meaningful. Since its founding, the CPC has made seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation its aspiration and mission, and the Chinese nation has gradually achieved the tremendous transformation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong.



The communique of the sixth plenary session affirmed unequivocally that, with regard to upholding the policy of “One Country, Two Systems” and promoting national reunification, the Central Committee has adopted a series of measures to address both symptoms and root causes of relevant issues and resolutely implemented the principle that Hong Kong and Macao should be governed by patriots. These moves have helped to restore order in Hong Kong and ensure a turn for the better in the region. All this has laid a solid foundation for advancing law-based governance in Hong Kong and Macao and for securing steady and continued success of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy. This staunch support from the Central Authorities is the fundamental safeguard of the lasting prosperity and sustainability of Hong Kong. In fact, the fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC has already adopted a decision on “upholding the principle of ‘One Country, Two Systems’, maintaining lasting prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao, and promoting the peaceful reunification of China” as one of the notable strengths of the state and governance systems of our country. In his important speech at the ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC on July 1 this year, Secretary General Xi Jinping also reiterated again that we should stay true to the letter and spirit of the principle of “One Country, Two Systems”, under which “the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong” with a high degree of autonomy; we should ensure the exercise of overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong by the Central Government and the implementation of the legal systems and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security; and while protecting China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, we should ensure social stability in the HKSAR and maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.



As I mentioned in the 2021 Policy Address, Hong Kong has encountered unprecedented political challenges over the last two years, putting national security at huge risk. Nevertheless, the Central Government has continued to act in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law. The promulgation and implementation of the National Security Law, as well as the improved electoral system of the HKSAR, have provided a timely curb on the chaos in Hong Kong. With my experience of being deeply involved in the related work of these two major initiatives of the Central Government, I have made clear the Central Government’s original aspiration of upholding the “One Country, Two Systems” principle and refuted those groundless accusations by external parties.



Hong Kong is now embracing a new era where “One Country, Two Systems” has been put back on the right track. I think the best way for Hong Kong people to repay the Central Government for its firm support is to ensure the robustness of “One Country, Two Systems”, to focus on development, to make good use of the country’s strong support to Hong Kong mentioned in the National 14th Five-Year Plan, and to leverage our strengths to meet the country’s needs in various areas including finance and innovation and technology, in order to embark on a new journey with people of the whole country to create a better future. I hope that every “patriot” aspiring to run for the elections of the seventh term of the Legislative Council would, if elected, fully discharge their responsibilities of reflecting public views and monitoring the operation of the Government in the Legislative Council, so that Hong Kong could continue to play an irreplaceable role in reaching the country’s Second Centenary Goal, just as it has in the country’s reform and opening up over the past some 40 years.