Canada – Minister Joly meets with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C.

November 12, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington D.C.

Minister Joly and Secretary Blinken highlighted the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship and the exceptional nature of our historic alliance. Minister Joly said she looks forward to attending next week’s North American Leaders’ Summit between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and for the opportunity for the three countries to deepen our continued strong cooperation.

Minister Joly shared Canada’s deep concerns with the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ethiopia, notably the rising insecurity, humanitarian crisis, and human rights violations. They discussed how the international community, including Canada, can best support the African Union-led mediation efforts to resolve the conflict.

They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and how both countries can work together to help people in need. Minister Joly reiterated the importance of obtaining safe passage for Canadians, Canadian permanent residents, and Afghans, of mitigating the humanitarian crisis, and of advocating for inclusive and representative governance and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans.

She highlighted the importance of continued Canada-U.S. cooperation on issues related to China. She also expressed Canada’s willingness to enhance its partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

Minister Joly and U.S. Secretary Blinken discussed their cooperation in the hemisphere, notably the rapidly deteriorating situation in Haiti. The Minister affirmed Canada’s commitment to strengthen efforts to address poverty, human rights, gender issues, democracy, insecurity, and lack of access to economic opportunities in the region.

Minister Joly welcomed the upcoming Summit for Democracy hosted by President Biden in December as an opportunity to challenge authoritarianism and reaffirm support for human rights at home and abroad. She stressed Canada’s resolve to secure additional endorsement at the Summit of the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-Sate Relations from invited states.

Minister Joly raised concerns about the negative impact on jobs and economic recovery on both sides of the border created by U.S. local content requirements, including “Buy America” provisions, notably about the United States’ current consideration of tax credits for electric vehicles. She affirmed that, as close partners with deeply integrated supply chains, particularly in the automotive sector, Canada and the United States must work together to find a mutually beneficial solution. Minister Joly also stressed the additional costs to American consumers brought about by continued unwarranted duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

Finally, they stressed the importance of a strong collaboration on climate change action and committing to the targets set at the Conference of the Parties (COP) 26.