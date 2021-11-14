Select Page

52nd IFFI announces Line up of films selected for Debut Competition

Nov 14, 2021 | Business

52nd International Film Festival of India has today announced the line up of films selected for Debut competition. The festival has been launch pad to several filmmakers over the years and this section aims at bringing the best first time filmmakers of the year in this section. The list of films in this section are as follows-

  1. DOLLU 

Director: Sagar Puranik

India | 2020 | Kannada | 106 min. | Colour

  1. FUNERAL

Director: Vivek Rajendra Dubey

India | 2020 | Marathi | 125 min. | Colour

  1. MAGOADO

Director: Rubén SAINZ

Spain | 2021 | Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese |76 min. | Colour

  1. MAMAN

Direction: Arash Aneessee

Iran | 2021 | Farsi | 111 min.| Colour

  1. PACK OF SHEEP

Director: Dimitris Kanellopoulos

Greece | 2021 | Greek | 113 min. | Colour

  1. RAIN

Director: Janno Jürgens

Estonia | 2020 | Estonian, Russian | 98 min. | Colour

  1. SWEET DISASTER

Director: Laura Lehmus

Germany | 2021 | German | 83 min. | Colour

  1. THE WEALTH OF THE WORLD

Director: Simon Farriol

Chile| 2021| Spanish | 85 min. | Colour

  1. ZAHORÍ

Director: Marí Alessandrini

Switzerland, Argentina, Chile, France | 2021 | Spanish, Italian, English, Mapudungun |

105 min. | Colour

