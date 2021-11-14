Azar Firm Pledges $5000 To Food For Hope In Adams County

The law firm of Franklin D. Azar & Associates is doubling down on its commitment to fight childhood hunger in Adams County.

Founder Frank Azar announced this week that his firm is pledging $5000 to Food for Hope, a nonprofit that seeks to meet the nutritional needs of tens of thousands of Adams County school children who don’t receive adequate food at home.

The Azar firm has provided support for FFH’s mission for several years. This year’s pledge is double the previous year’s amount, reflecting the increased need in the wake of the global pandemic, job losses and rising food costs.

Azar said he hopes the donation will help to call attention to Food for Hope’s critical mission and the positive impact it’s had on kids. “There’s nothing more rewarding than helping to make a difference in a young person’s life,” he said. “This organization addresses a serious problem and deserves our support.”

In the battle over childhood hunger, the need for food programs is particularly acute in Adams County, where an estimated 49,000 children are considered “food insecure” — meaning that they lack consistent access to enough food to live active, healthy lives. Children under the age of 18 make up 25 percent of the homeless population in the county. According to researchers, even mild malnutrition experienced by children during critical growth periods can impact their behavior, school performance, and cognitive development.

This month Food for Hope is gearing up for its annual Feed 5000 event, bringing an entire Thanksgiving meal to families that need help this holiday season. Volunteers will be assembling 2000 boxes of food. Each box contains all that’s needed to prepare a full holiday meal for a family of 4-6 people. The boxes are distributed through local school districts and to community members who may need them.

The Azar donation would fund 200 boxes, enough Thanksgiving meals for 800-1200 people. FFH sponsors a number of other programs as well, including weekend food bags for elementary school children, distribution of nutritious snacks that help students maintain focus in school, and food banks. For more information on how to help, please go to the Food for Hope website.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates is the largest plaintiff’s injury law firm in Colorado, with offices in Denver, Aurora, Thornton, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo. It has a long history of giving back to the communities it serves, including through donations to food banks and youth sports programs, scholarships associated with the Azar Invitational Golf Tournament in Trinidad, Thanksgiving turkeys donated through the Care & Share program, and volunteer work by our dedicated employees.

About Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.

