Sloop John B, A New Island-style Taco Bar Restaurant, Is Now Open In Richmond, Va At Regency Square

The restaurant is opening in the Regency Square shopping plaza by Garland Taylor of Grit Hospitality, LLC, former owner of Home Team Grill and current owner of Twin Hickory Tavern. Sloop John B will be the first in a 3-part series of restaurant openings by this group in Regency.

Our goal for Sloop John B is to create a relaxed, beach-side vibe, that gives you an authentic island- flavored experience with a little polish, says Garland Taylor, owner of Sloop John B.

The restaurant has 4,000 square feet of dining space with indoor and outdoor dining options for a full accommodation of 185 people. They also have a take-out window to and can offer curbside orders.

Sloop John B will be open seven days a week. The hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 10pm, and Friday through Saturday from 11am to 11pm. To learn more or review the menu, visit www.sloopjohnbrva.com. They will also post updates, specials, and photos to their social media profiles:



Facebook.com/sloopjohnbrestaurant



Instagram: ( @ ) SloopJohnBRVA

