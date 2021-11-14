Jodi Rose Gonzales selected as Top Artist of the Year by IAOTP

Jodi Rose Gonzales, ATR, NCC, RYT200 is an artist, credentialed art therapist, national board-certified counselor, registered yoga teacher and author. She was recently chosen to receive the Top Artist of the Year Award for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the Arts.

With more than 20 years of professional experience, Ms. Gonzales has certainly proven herself as an accomplished artist and she has been instrumental in developing community arts initiatives. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, other affiliations and contributions to their communities.

With more than 20 years of professional experience, Ms. Gonzales has certainly proven herself as an accomplished artist and she has been instrumental in developing community arts initiatives. She is a dynamic, results driven leader who has demonstrated success and professionalism throughout her entire career. Currently, Ms. Gonzales serves as the chief executive officer and founder of Jodi Rose Studio, LLC located in Sister Bay, Wisconsin.

Through Jodi Rose Studio, Ms. Gonzales offers a wide range of techniques and methods which are supported by research in the fields of art therapy, yoga, neuroscience and positive psychology. Notably, she has curated and implemented more than 110 projects and exhibits including public art and temporary environmental sculpture installations. Her Inspired Visual Art hosts the narrative of a Girl in the Woods, you may follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Ms. Gonzales is a sought-after speaker, TEDx contender, and she hosts engaging talks, trainings and workshops as well as her online classes and e-courses. She is the author of Drawn to Yoga and the Doodle’s Code both listed as Amazon’s #1 New Releases in their respective categories. Her Art Therapy Life Coaching can also incorporate yoga and is available through Telehealth.

Her impressive repertoire of past roles includes Director at the Peninsula School of Art and Director of the Guenzel Gallery at the school. She served as an Art Clinician at RCS Empowers Inc., she was the Art Director of VisionPerry, and she was an expressive arts therapist and youth program coordinator of PSA Art Awakenings. Additionally, she was the Primary Art Therapist at the Mirasol Centers for Eating Disorders Recovery.

Before embarking on her current career path, Ms. Gonzales earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and the Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. She is a graduate of the Door County Leadership and the Greater Tucson Leadership. Later, she received her Master of Arts in Expressive Art Therapy and Counseling Psychology from Prescott College. Ms. Gonzales holds credentials from the Art Therapy Credentials Board, the National Board of Certified Counselors, and yoga teacher certification from the International Yoga Alliance. Ms. Gonzales is an active community member who is proactively dedicated to expanding trauma-informed services and resources through advocacy efforts with the area’s Mental Health Focus Group and Trauma-Informed Community Team.

Since 2001, Ms. Gonzales has spearheaded several non-profit and community-based programs which includes the launching of the community outreach program at the Peninsula School of Art in 2001. She co-founded an art-based economic development initiative in Perry County, TN in 2009, and most recently she led the 390th Memorial Museum to achieve Core Documents Verification by the American Alliance of Museums. As a board member of the Arizona Art Therapy Association, she was part of leadership that introduced a bill to support title protection for art therapists in the State of Arizona, which was passed into law in 2017. Currently, she is cultivating a community wellness initiative called STRIDECreative, in partnership with United Way Door County, the region’s five public school districts, and numerous organizational stakeholders.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Gonzales has received awards, accolades and recognition for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the Arts. This year she will be considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, and she will be considered for the Lifetime Achievement award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In past years, Ms. Gonzales was recognized as an Honorary Commander for the 355th Air Force Maintenance Squadron (United States Air Force). She received grant awards from numerous sources including the Wisconsin Arts Board and she was the recipient of the Fred J. Alley Visionary Award from the Peninsula Arts Association, and she was nominated as a Woman of Influence in the New North by Insight on Business. Most recently, Ms. Gonzales was named Top Artist by Marquis Who’s Who in America. She was recognized in 2020 by the Door County Economic Development Corporation for having the Business Plan of the Year. She was listed by UpJourney as a Lifestyle Expert/Beauty Blogger to Follow for 2019 and was recognized as one of the Top Visionary Women of the New Year by Spirited Woman Magazine.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Ms. Gonzales for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is brilliant at what she does, has tremendous foresight and continues to add value and innovation to the arts. We are looking forward to meeting her at the gala and she will make an amazing asset to our organization.”

Ms. Gonzales has earned her highly regarded reputation for healing through the arts. Looking back, Ms. Gonzales attributes her success to her tenacity, her integrity, and “a lifetime succession of incredible mentors and role models.” When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and exploring nature. In the future, Ms. Gonzales will continue to be an empowering force of the arts: she hopes to complete more publishing projects and is incrementally developing a small environmental sculpture park.

For more information on Ms. Jodi Rose Gonzales please visit: www.jodirosestudio.com

