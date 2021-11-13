Vivo continues to lead offline smartphone sales in top 50 Indian cities

PredictiVu Insights | MBOs: Smartphone Brands Performance by Value and Volume



Share by Volume Share by Value

Q3, 21 – Vivo (28%) topped



– Oppo ranked 2nd with 21% share



– Xiaomi (18%) came 3rd and Realme (12%) claimed 4th spot



Q3, 21 – Vivo (31%) topped.



– Oppo (23%) and Xiaomi (16%) took 2nd & 3rd spot respectively.



– Samsung (11%) and Realme (10%) took 4rd and 5th spots respectively.

PredictiVu Insights | MBOs: Indian Zone Performance by Value and Volume



Share by Volume Share by Value

Q3, 21 – West India topped with 33%



– North India ranked 2nd with 31%



– East India had the lowest share by volume

Q3, 21



– West India topped with 34%



– North India ranked 2nd with 31%



– South India reduced to 23%



– East India had the lowest share by value

Unveiling the report, Kunal Sarkar, Vice President, PredictiVu, said, Demand for offline retail smartphones continued to be strong in the ensuing quarter. Its interesting to note that within the top 50 cities, smartphone brands witnessed an upsurge of 17% and 21% in sales volume and value in Q3 as compared to Q2 despite challenges like chip shortages, supply constraints. Apart from this, the ease of the COVID-19 related restrictions led to an upturn in-store sales owing to the higher trade-ins, discounts and aggressive promotions that enhanced device affordability as well as the improved consumer demand. Consequently, the offline retail outlets will remain an integral part of the marketing strategy that helps in developing deeper connections, building brand positioning and hyper-personalizing consumer experience. Am happy to unveil PredictiVus MBO Smartphone India Overview Report: Jul-Sep 2021 ahead of the festive season so that retailers can analyze consumer behavior and thus can elevate efficiency to attain the marketing goals in a post pandemic world in a phased manner.

Rajesh Kurup, Strategic Advisory Board, PredictiVu said, Embedding near real time analytics to arrive at faster, accurate insights is imperative for marketers to derive the right media mix, target segmented customers and micro-segment markets in real-time to map the entire consumer journey. PredictiVus quarterly insights are great for marketers looking to up their games. Marketers must understand that even though the outlook for Q4 looks positive, the increase in sales from online players attributing to the big festival discounts as well as shortage of semi-conductors might hamper the growth rate.

About PredictiVu: PredictiVu is Indias first of its kind analytics firm and one-stop solution for CMOs and marketers, specialized in correlating marketing campaign performance at an immense granular level with proprietary retail purchase data, digital trends, customer preferences, media spend, to deliver near-real-time business intelligence insights 10 times faster than traditional methods. With AI/ML powered data visualization tools and solutions, the firm aims to deliver exceptionally agile, flexible, reliable consolidated, and holistic business intelligence insights that can help marketers drive business growth for enterprises and brands, map competitor performance at deeper level and maximize the Roi of marketing live campaigns. Headquartered at Gurugram, PredictiVus investors include Nomura Research Institute and Info-bridge Marketing and Promotions Co. Ltd. which bring in decades of industry, analytics, and consulting experience. For more info, visit, https://predictivu.com/

