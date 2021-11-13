LTS Secure presents ‘Prepare Your Organization for 2022 Cyber Security with ZTNA’,an exclusive event well-crafted for CIOs and CISOs at Pune, India.

About the event:



It is an invite-only half day workshop scheduled at Pune, India on 19th November, 2021 from 9.30 AM to 1.00 PM.

Agenda for the event is to Prepare Your Organization for 2022 Cyber Security- with ZTNA and further discussions will be on focusing on the threat landscape, the challenges of accessing cybersecurity maturity, and gaining the right insights with ZTNA roadmap by

RSVP for the event at Mr Makarand Deshpande |+91 8446626164 | makarand ( @ ) ltssecure dot com

For More details about the event, you can write to us at marketing ( @ ) ltssecure dot com

ABOUT LTS Secure –



LTS Secure is an Enterprise Cyber Security Solution Company powered by AI & ML. It Serves to Detect, Analyze, & Automate response to all Cyber Threats & Advance attacks over network, cloud, user, data, & applications. LTS Secure is having with global expertise to implement an effective cybersecurity strategy to protect your business and a globally acclaimed comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio to enable Future-Ready security digital transformation.

LTS Secure is operational in 6 countries across the USA, UK, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, India, & Singapore. To learn more, visit www.ltssecure.com

###