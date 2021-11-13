Traverse Bay Farms Wins Four More National Food Awards. The Company Has Won 35+ Awards Since 2009

Not many companies can state they have won 35+ food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms has just won another 4 national food awards at the 2022 Scovie Awards national food competition. The Scovie Awards is one of the largest professional food competitions in the nation.Here are the winners:The Traverse Bay Farms Apple Barbecue is very proud to announce they have first place in the 2022 Scovie Awards for the Fruit-Based-Mild/Medium Barbecue Sauce CategoryHere is a comprehensive list of the 2022 wins for Traverse Bay Farms:

Salad Dressing – Not Hot & Spicy:

1st Place, Traverse Bay Farms Strawberry Poppyseed Salad Dressing



2nd Place, Traverse Bay Farms Cherry Poppyseed Salad Dressing

Salsa – Fruit Category:

3rd Place, Traverse Bay Farms Zesty Cherry Salsa

Barbecue Sauces – Fruit:

1st Place: Traverse Bay Farms Apple Barbecue

According the Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms “Since 2009, we have won 35+ food awards for our gourmet food products. Although we introduce our complete line of fruit barbecue sauces a few years ago, this entire line has won 5+ awards including the 2022 Scovie Award for the Apple Barbecue sauce. For each product recipe, we have spent countless hours perfecting our complimentary line of products. It is very exciting to have all of our hard work pay off.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “This win reinforces our mission to deliver an entire line of offering a great tasting and healthy all-natural products people can enjoy with every meal of the day. Each of our gourmet food products compliments each, so our customers can enjoy our products with different recipes and meals.”

Traverse Bay Farms offers a cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules, dried cherries and an entire line of natoinally award winning gourmet fruit products. The sells online and owns two retail stores located in Northern Michigan. Traverse Bay Farms offers a complete line of awarding winning fruit salsas, fruit BBQ sauces, dried fruit and super fruit products. The company offers free shipping.

Contact Information:

Andy LaPointe



Fruit Advantage / Traverse Bay Farms



7053 M-88 South Bellaire, MI 49615



1-877-746-7477 – Toll free



1-231-533-8788 – Direct Dial

www.TraverseBayFarms.com

Winner of 30+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.