America’s Boating Channel Honors SEASON FIVE Participants

The “SEASON FIVE CREDIT ROLL,” will premiere this Friday afternoon November 12 at 4 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on the internet and through social media.



The special tribute will debut on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

Americas Boating Channel is particularly grateful to Charlie Saytanides of the Tybee Light Squadron, Sue Kuemmel of the Chattanooga Squadron, and Rose Stano of the Grosse Pointe Squadron for serving as field producers  recruiting on-camera talent, scouting locations, and scheduling boat operators, passengers, and crew for their video recording sessions during the Spring and Summer of 2021.

Americas Boating Channel videos are enjoying higher viewership levels as Americans have increasingly turned to boating as a recreational outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.

Americas Boating Channels fifth season videos, which premiered throughout the Fall 2021 boating season, include KNOWLEDGE VERSUS SKILLS, WEAR AN ECOS, CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, BUI FATALITIES, NEW LABEL BENEFITS, FIRE EXTINGUISHER STANDARDS, “BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS,” and COLD WEATHER BOATING.

America’s Boating Channel is now accepting applications for participants in the production of its Season Six videos. Email INFO ( @ ) AmericasBoatingChannel dot com dot

About Americas Boating Channel



Americas Boating Channel is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Americas Boating Channel features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to Safe Boating through Education since 1914, USPS is Americas Boating Club®  For Boaters, By Boaters.



AmericasBoatingChannel.com

###