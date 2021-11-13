Barista Prima Coffeehouse K Cup Coffeehouse K-Cup Portion packs brings the Coffeehouse inside the Home, One Cup at Time

Barista Prima Italian Roast 72 Pack 5

HOBOKEN, N.J. – Nov. 12, 2021 – PRLog — It’s easier than ever for coffee lovers to make a coffeehouse experience in their own home. Barista Prima Coffeehouse( tm). An exclusive collection that captures intense flavor and complexity from the best coffeehouse brews around, deep-roasted, and delivered in convenient K-Cups (r) Keurig portions packs (r) Single-Cup Brewing Systems

Barista Prima Coffeehouse K-Cups are an uncommon combination of European coffee culture and modern brewing technology. They showcase the meticulous artistry of some of the finest baristas and the handcrafted care they provide. Each K cup is filled with hand-picked Arabica beans sourced from the most prestigious coffee growing areas in the world.

“These extraordinary offerings are our reply to requests by Keurig owner and discerning coffee drinkers seeking an even richer and darker roasted K-Cup,” Lindsey Bolger is Senior Director of Coffee Sourcing and Relationships in GMCR’s Specialty Coffee unit. Our team of coffee specialists is proud to offer a high-quality coffeehouse experience with Barista Prima Coffeehouse K-Cups. It can be brewed easily and quickly using Keurig Single-Cup Brewers.

Barista Prima Coffeehouse K-Cups is an exclusive collection that includes these:

French Roast: The darkest roast. This cup is the best proof of our roast masters. The highest quality Arabica beans go through intense heat to reach the black zone. After that, they are carefully eased back to reveal all their rich, full-flavored goodness. The result is? This dark, boldly sweet, smoky-sweet blend has a refreshingly light mouthfeel.

Italian Roast (dark-roasted): This rich, dark-roasted cup with ripe fruit notes and berry aromas exemplifies the Italian tradition in dark-roasted coffeehouses. Italian Roast is balanced and bold with a touch of smokiness. The finish is sweet and clean.

Colombia (medium to dark roast): The Colombian coffee is a highly prized coffee. This coffee was grown in Colombia, a country that has a long history of coffee-growing. This richly roasted cup features bright, bold fruit flavors and a distinct hint walnut. The sweet, full-bodied finish elevates your satisfaction to another level.

House Blend (medium/dark roast: Classically balanced. This blend has subtle hints of bittersweet cocoa and citrus notes. The finish is well-rounded with toasted-nut flavors. Its intensely satisfying, roasty sweetness evokes the comforts and familiarity of your favorite coffee shop.

Barista Prima Coffeehouse varieties in K-Cup portion packs are available at www.GreenMountainCoffee.com, www.Keurig.com, or even better priced at www.kcupsforSale.com A box of 24 K-Cups can be purchased for $15.99

Barista Prima Coffeehouse, part of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc.’s Specialty Coffee Unit, is located in the heart of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc.

Green Mountain Coffee

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc., a leader of specialty coffee, is well-known for its award winning coffees, innovative brewing technologies, and socially responsible business policies. Two business units are responsible for managing GMCR’s operations. Specialty Coffee’s business unit produces hot cocoa, tea, and coffee from its variety of brands: Tully’s Coffee(r), Green Mountain Coffee[r], Newman’s Own[r] Organics coffee), Timothy’s World Coffee[r] and Diedrich(r), Coffee People[r]), and Gloria Jeans[r]. This trademark was licensed to the Company in North America by Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty. Ltd. The Keurig business is a pioneering and top-producing manufacturer of single-cup gourmet brewing systems. K-Cup(r), Single Cup Brewers portion packs are manufactured by a variety o roasters such as Green Mountain Coffee Company, Tully’s Coffee Company, Timothy’s Coffee Company, and Diedrich. GMCR supports local as well as global communities by offsetting 100 percent of its direct greenhouse gases emissions, investing into Fair Trade Certified(tm) , and donating at minimum five percent its pre-tax profits