Dr. Ramzan Zakir selected to be featured in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication

Dr. Ramzan Zakir is the Director of High-Risk PCI and Research, at Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas University Hospital, and practices at RWJPE Heart and Vascular Institute of Central Jersey. He is also a clinical associate professor of medicine at Rutgers Medical School – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and he is involved in research and fellow training. Dr. Zakir was recently chosen to be featured in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.

These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and the book is anticipated to be released in the 4th quarter of 2021.

Dr. Zakir has exemplary brilliance in his field and has dedicated more than a decade of his career as a leader in interventional cardiology, He was named Top Interventional Cardiologist of the Year for 2021 and he will receive this recognition at IAOTP’s 2021 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City this December.

Dr. Zakir is a renowned Cardiologist and serves as principal investigator of several clinical trials to enhance the management of patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease, and venous disease. He is a dynamic results-driven leader who has demonstrated success in every role he has ever served.

Dr. Zakir is Board Certified in cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and endovascular. Before embarking on his current career path, Dr. Zakir attended Rutgers College and completed both his internship and residency at UMDNJ – New Jersey Medical School. He also served as chief medical resident at Hackensack University Hospital.

Since 2009, in his role as interventional cardiologist, Dr. Zakir has performed thousands of successful angioplasty procedures. He has expanded his practice to peripheral vascular disease and has obtained his RPVI certificate for vascular ultrasound. The RWJPE Heart and Vascular Institute of Central Jersey is where he can assess the needs of his patients prior to performing complex coronary interventions, chronic total occlusions, carotid artery stenting, endovascular interventions for patients with peripheral arterial disease as well as venous ablations, sclerotherapy and Varithena® procedures for venous insufficiency. He also performs complex endovascular procedures on patients suffering from peripheral vascular disease at CVI, an outpatient office-based laboratory.

Throughout his thriving career as a cardiologist, Dr. Zakir has been an active member within his community and received numerous awards and accolades for his outstanding merits and contributions to the healthcare profession. This year he graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square. He will receive his award for Top Interventional Cardiologist of the Year at IAOTP’s 2021 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in NYC this December. In past years Dr. Zakir was honored with recognitions from many of the Who’s Who organizations, Castle Connolly, and New Jersey Monthly Top Docs.

In addition to Dr. Zakir’s successful roles in medicine, he also maintains affiliations with several organizations, including the American College of Cardiology, a fellow of the Society for Cardiac Angiography and Intervention, and a member of the Police Defense Foundation, as well as Health Forces for Police. As an illustrious scholar, he is known for his distinct contributions to prominent medical publications. Dr. Zakir has spoken at both regional and global conferences and continues to serve as an invited faculty for numerous international conferences, including TCT, NCVH and ACC. Furthermore, he is fluent in Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi and English.

Looking back, Dr. Zakir attributes his success to his Father, Mirza and to Saud Sadiq. His perseverance, education and the privilege of raising his two sons and daughter are his most notable personal achievements. Some of Dr. Zakir’s interests when not working include, tennis, basketball, football and he enjoys watching the New York Jets, Knicks and Yankees. For the future, Dr. Zakir will continue to help his patients by providing the best care possible and to achieve better health results through his care.

For more information about Dr. Zakir please visit www.NJHeartandvascular.com.

To view his Video Biography please visit: https://youtu.be/SGdJymey1jo

