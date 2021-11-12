Meet The Team of Shufti Pro At Sigma, Europe 2021

Globally acclaimed for its identity verification solutions, Shufti Pro is all set to attend the world’s biggest gaming festival, Sigma, Europe which is going to take place from 15th to 19th November 2021.

Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro, along with Amira Abusrour (Sales Manager MENA), and Laura Newman (Sales Manager Europe) will be attending Sigma at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (MFCC), Malta, Europe. Catch the Shufti Pro team at the event to have your queries answered regarding KYC and AML in the gaming sector.

All the representatives have extensive industry experience with expertise in KYC and AML. One of the leading identity verification service providers, Shufti Pro offers state-of-the-art know your customer and anti-money laundering solutions to the gaming industry, assuring the elimination of identity theft and money laundering while fulfilling regulatory requirements. Commenting on the significance of KYC and AML in the gaming industry, Victor Fredung, the CEO of Shufti Pro stated,

“We are happy to announce that we are attending the world’s gaming festival, Sigma this year. There is no doubt that pandemic has worsened the situation for online platforms when it comes to fraudulent activities”, he further added that, “In times when gaming sector needs effective solutions, events like Sigma elevate in-person interaction and networking to generate innovative ideas for the gaming industry.”

The seventh edition of Sigma, Europe that is going to take place in the mid of November this year, is a great chance for investors to utilize the crucial crossover potential for versatile corporate deals. Such events also deliver a chance for industry experts, leading affiliates, compliance professionals, suppliers, and leaders to sit under one roof and discuss innovative solutions for the industry.

Shufti Pro is attending the event to highlight the significance of KYC and AML solutions in the gaming industry. The company that recently bagged two major wins at Global Banking and Finance Award 2021 facilitates its clientele by verifying the identity of its customers and screening them against PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons) and sanction lists to deter identity frauds and money laundering. Earlier this year, the company attended Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam where the team and CEO of Shufti Pro exhibited digital KYC/AML solutions for global businesses.

About Shufti Pro

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based identity verification services have a remarkable accuracy rate of 98.67% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven itself to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital identity and financial frauds faced by businesses.

For more information:



Damien Martin,



Marketing Executive



Shufti Pro



damien.martin@shuftipro.com



+44 1225 290329