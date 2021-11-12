Elder Needs Law, PLLC Welcomes New Partner, Estate Planning And Elder Law Attorney Amy Dow

Elder Needs Law, PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of a new partner. Amy Dow is an Estate Planning Lawyer and Elder Law Attorney in South Florida and she is bringing her 25 years of professional experience to the Elder Needs Law team.

“We are so excited to welcome Amy to the firm,” says Jason Neufeld, “she is an incredible attorney and her unique experience will enable her to provide excellent care and expertise to our clients. With Amy managing our Boca Raton and Jupiter offices, I am thrilled to significantly strengthen our ability to serve Palm Beach County.”

Amy Dow’s extensive experience comes from her time practicing law, counseling, teaching, and her involvement in community service. Amy has degrees in both law and counseling, which gives her unique insight and sensitivity when meeting with clients and their families about their legal needs. Amy earned her Law Degree from Boston College Law School and received a Master’s Degree in Counseling Studies from Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Elder Needs Law, PLLC is dedicated to helping seniors protect themselves and their loved ones and Amy Dow is the perfect addition to help clients create personalized estate and Medicaid plans as well as drafting the essential legal documents seniors need. With multiple convenient Florida locations, Elder Needs Law assists families like yours with Trust and Estate Planning, Elder Law, Medicaid Planning and Applications, Probate, and Guardianship.

In addition to her legal and counseling background, Amy Dow is devoted to community service and advocacy, having served on numerous boards and committees of the Jewish Federation, the Jewish Community Center, the Arthur I. Meyer Jewish Academy, and a number of other community groups. She is currently a member of the Florida Association of Women Lawyers and serves on the Legal Studies Advisory Board of Keiser University. Amy Dow is also an active member of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, the Palm Beach County Partnership For Aging, and the Florida Bar Elder Law Section.

If you are in need of estate planning services or are interested in learning more about how Medicaid planning can be used to help you or your loved ones afford long-term care, reach out to Elder Needs Law, PLLC as soon as possible.

About Elder Needs Law, PLLS

Elder Needs Law, PLLC is a Florida law firm specializing in the unique legal needs of elders. Medicaid planning, estate planning, guardianship, probate, elder law, and asset protection are some of the main areas in which Elder Needs Law can assist their clients. For more information on how they can help you or your loved ones, you can visit their website.