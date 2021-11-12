Canada – Canada temporarily withdraws non-essential personnel from Canadian embassy in Haiti

The security situation in Haiti is rapidly deteriorating and is being exacerbated by ongoing fuel shortages.

Essential staff continues to support Canadians in Haiti

November 11, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement:

“The security situation in Haiti is rapidly deteriorating and is being exacerbated by ongoing fuel shortages.

“As a result, Global Affairs Canada is temporarily withdrawing non-essential Canadian employees as well as family members of Canadian embassy staff from Haiti.

“The safety of Canadians is our highest priority at all times, and to this end our embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open. Consular officials stand ready to help Canadians in Haiti who need emergency assistance. They can be reached at 011 (509) 2-812-9000 or by email at PRNCECS@international.gc.ca.

“We continue to advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to Haiti and encourage all Canadians in Haiti to check our Travel Advice and Advisories webpage regularly and to register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service.

“Canadians can also contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre 24/7 at:

Phone: +1 613 996 8885

Email: sos@international.gc.ca

SMS: +1-613-686-3658

“As a long-standing friend of the people of Haiti, Canada remains deeply committed to helping Haiti achieve a more democratic, secure and prosperous future. Canada will always step up to assist the Haitian people, as we have done in the past.”

