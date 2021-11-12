Canada – Canada and Haiti

Backgrounder

Canada has a deep and long-standing commitment to Haiti and remains attentive to the needs and aspirations of Haitians

Canada has a deep and long-standing commitment to Haiti and remains attentive to the needs and aspirations of Haitians

With an overall annual assistance budget for Haiti of approximately $89 million, Canada is Haiti’s second-largest bilateral donor

Since the 2010 earthquake, Canada has contributed $1.5 billion to Haiti, including $345 million in humanitarian aid and $1.15 billion in development assistance

In response to the August 14, 2021, earthquake, Canada contributed nearly $6 million to the emergency appeal; we are now awaiting the donor appeal for the reconstruction phase

Bilateral trade between Canada and Haiti has steadily increased in recent years, with reciprocal trade totalling $169.6 million in 2020—$96.3-million worth of Canadian exports and $73.3-million worth of Haitian imports