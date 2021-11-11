Xandr Launches New Deals Platform Within Xandr Monetize

Xandr, AT&Ts advanced advertising company, announced a new deals platform within Xandr Monetize. Xandrs Monetize SSP now offers a feature-rich, intuitive deals platform coupled with marketplace innovation which empowers sellers to drive high-value transactions with buyers.

With private marketplace spending surpassing the open exchange in 2020 for the first time ever,[1] it is clear deals are becoming increasingly important. Programmatic deals are now the preferred transaction type with buyers driving demand for deals as they want the most premium and safe inventory, especially when it comes to Connected TV (CTV).

The pace of evolution in the programmatic market has increased dramatically  it is now just as much a home for direct selling as it is for classic scale-based models. Xandr has built a deals platform for the next ten years of digital advertising, where programmatic is no longer a separate channel, but a powerful alternative for tech-enabled direct sales. With this platform, all the same use cases executed via legacy technologies can be executed via programmatic direct selling functionality, comments Joshua Turner, VP product management, Xandr.

Xandr is already seeing success with some clients, including The New York Times, Penske Media Corp, Philo, TheChive and WebMD who are all early adopters of the Monetize SSP platform for deals.

Comprehensive and customizable toolset

The comprehensive platform ensures publishers can better manage their full range of direct deal engagements, including streamlined and automated workflows for engaging with buyers across major DSPs, extensive deal model options to cover all major use cases, rich deal monitoring, in-depth troubleshooting and real-time reporting. To meet the needs of the modern publisher with diverse sales approaches; the platform offers granular targeting features to serve a wide range of custom use cases, flexible commercial configurations and reservations so publishers can meet the evolving requests of buyers.

Broad marketplace approach for growth

Xandr is focused on a broader marketplace approach and is bringing publishers equal access demand from all major buyers. Xandr provides rich and diverse demand for its customers through its best in-class curation technology along with participation in the Prebid open-source community. This approach ensures seamless engagements with sellers own direct buying partners, along with a vibrant marketplace of additional buying activity.

In addition to deep integrations with world leading DSPs, Xandrs platform offers an integrated DSP, Xandr Invest. Xandr Invest has many technical and commercial efficiencies for Monetize sellers, such as common identity technology, a single service and support team, and seamless targeting capabilities between buyers and sellers on video-centric elements like content genre.

Data-enabled innovation for deals

With upcoming identity changes on the horizon, deals will become even more vital as buyers will increasingly rely upon deals to maintain granular audience targeting, while publishers leverage their unique first-party data as a replacement for third-party data buyers are currently using. Xandrs leadership in contextual targeting for video, ID-based solutions, and first- and third-party audience advancements will help publishers increase the value of deals.

As the market evolves, publishers are becoming more sophisticated when it comes to managing their deals business, as an increasingly prominent part of their direct sales, and need an enterprise platform and self-serve technology to put them in control. With both sell- and buy-side technologies, Xandr is making investments to drive efficiencies across seller and buyer transactions. Monetize SSP delivers a deal management platform that enables the modern digital seller to capitalize on the expanding opportunities within deals.

