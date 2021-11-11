Carrefour enters into a global strategic partnership with Meta

Carrefour today announced the launch of an ambitious strategic partnership with Meta , which will be rolled out across the groups nine integrated countries (France, Italy, Spain, Romania, Poland, Belgium, Taiwan, Argentina, and Brazil).

The partnership will span many aspects of Carrefours business from internal communication and employee experience through to customer relations, digital advertising and the digitisation of leaflets, local communication and social commerce. It will include multiple Meta platforms and services: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Workplace.

TRANSFORMING THE CARREFOUR CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

As part of Carrefours ambition to deliver the best digital experiences, Meta will integrate Carrefour into its mobile experience development programs. In this way, Meta will help Carrefour build the future of its mobile environment.

To digitalise its customer experience, the Group will also work with Meta to provide instant and more personalised experiences via WhatsApp and Messenger platforms. In addition, Carrefour will empower store managers to access local communication tools to activate Meta platforms in their catchment area to support the acceleration of local digital marketing.

In line with the rise of live shopping and new consumption models, Meta will also support Carrefour in the development of its e-catalogue offering using customised tools and innovative formats. Carrefour and Meta are already working together to digitalise promotion via the WhatsApp Business API. The digitisation of leaflets meets new consumer expectations, with 70% of French people preferring digital leaflets to paper according to a recent Ipsos study for Meta.

The two companies will also develop a joint campaign targeting and measurement offering within Carrefour Links, Carrefours platform that brings together all retail media solutions to improve the effectiveness of advertising campaigns.

CONNECTING 320,000 EMPLOYEES WITH WORKPLACE

Carrefour is also taking an important step in its internal communication strategy by announcing the planned deployment of Workplace, Metas business communication tool, to its 320,000 employees.

It is intended that Workplace will be rolled out progressively throughout the company and its integrated countries. The aim is to enable employees to create communities and make use of familiar features from social networks into their daily work lives to better communicate with each other regardless of their position in the Group, their business unit or the country where they are based. By eliminating silos and connecting everyone, Workplace will allow Carrefour employees to have more direct relationships and spend more time in the field, serving Carrefour customers.

Finally, Carrefour will begin exploring with Meta the opportunities that virtual reality might create for employee training.

This partnership with Meta embodies Carrefours strong acceleration in the field of technology and its transformation into a digital retail company. Carrefour is evolving to better meet the expectations of our customers, our employees and our partners, said Elodie Perthuisot, Executive Director of E-Commerce, Data and Digital Transformation at Carrefour Group.

We are delighted to support a French company like Carrefour, one of the worlds leading retailers, and to offer our skills and technological solutions to support the groups digital transformation, concluded Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Meta Global Business Group. This partnership is designed to help Carrefour innovate the way it serves its customers and at Meta we know that cant be done unless your people are connected and aligned – so were excited that todays partnership spans not just our consumer-facing products, but Workplace too.