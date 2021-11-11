Family-Owned Quicklee’s Convenience Stores Continues Expansion with New Location in Lyons, NY

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores, headquartered in Avon, NY has acquired Jim’s Mobil station, located at 9 NY-31, Lyons, NY. The newest store acquisition brings the total Quicklee’s store count to 25 locations across Upstate NY. A growing family business, Quicklee’s completed the acquisition of it’s 24th location just last month.

“We look for communities that support small businesses, that need our services, and want a company like ours who will go above and beyond to support the area. Said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s Vice President and COO. “Lyons met that criteria and we are excited to add it to the growing list of communities we serve.”

The newest Quicklee’s location was previously the home of Jim’s Mobil. While the new location will no longer provide auto mechanic services as it once did, it will continue to provide access to fuel, car washes, and other traditional convenience store staples in addition to a new reward’s program and locally produced goods.

“Part of what makes us successful is our ability to connect with our customers and understand their needs.” Said Brian Mongi, Quicklee’s General Manager. “Our team members create friendships with our customers, they care about how they are doing, and they work hard to make sure you get the best service possible when they step into one of our locations.”

Family-owned and- operated, Quicklee’s has ties with national brands like Dunkin’ but also remains close to it’s local roots. In addition to the typical convenience store offerings, Quicklee’s proudly supports community organizations, works with local food manufacturers to provide them premium placement in its stores and prides itself on its fast, clean, friendly service.

About Quicklee’s Convenience Stores

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores have been family-owned and operated since 1995. Under the leadership of Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s remains focused on expansion and offering it’s brand of fast, clean, friendly service at each and every new community they serve. In 2017 Quicklee’s expanded its business model to include travel center locations, and in 2018 they launched the Go Local program, which provided sales, marketing, and in store placement support to local food manufacturers. They are focused on developing an industry leading customer loyalty program and finding opportunities to give back to the communities in which they operate.