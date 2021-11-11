Introducing the Toys and Colors App: The Intersection Where Learning Meets Play to Engage and Entertain Children of All Ages

Amid the digital renaissance, children are learning to adapt to virtual teaching formats which often leave kids bored, disengaged, and uninterested. One children’s YouTube channel is on a purpose-driven mission to change that. Toys and Colors, the YouTube channel with over 32 million subscribers worldwide believes that learning and play are not mutually exclusive but rather deeply intertwined. With this in mind, the founders of Toys and Colors set out on a two-year mission to create a virtual learning environment where kids can thrive and interact. Toys and Colors is proud to announce the release of its new app, available on all iOS and Android devices.

The revolutionary mobile app takes a well-rounded approach to wellness, strategically designed to help kids reap physical, social, emotional, and cognitive benefits through videos, games, audio picture books, Toys and Colors characters, songs, and more. The subscription model-based platform allows users to explore almost 1000 videos, 50 songs, 60 audiobooks, and tons of games 100% ad-free for only $4.99/month or $29.99/year, with new content added weekly.

Videos consist of content from the popular YouTube channel, in addition to members-only exclusive content only available on the app. From singalongs to interviews with beloved TC characters, dance, exercise, and everything in between, the Toys and Colors App content encompass a well-rounded approach to education that kids love.

The games featured in the app act as a syllabus for early learning to cover topics such as shapes, ABCs, numbers, family members, animals, and much more. Every week new content is released to feature fresh games and videos, meditation, positive affirmations, and an emotional intelligence curriculum.

All content is created by the Toys and Colors team with the best efforts to diversify content so that all fans feel included and represented. The kid-friendly interface is built by the Toys and Colors app team to ensure a smooth and seamless process that can be customized to each child’s liking.

“As a kids content creator we’ve always put kids’ interests first. So we ask ourselves: How do we make them laugh? How do we keep them engaged? How do we connect with them on their terms? But as parents our concerns are different: How do we get them to learn? How do we keep them safe and happy? How do we get a few minutes of peace and quiet around the house? Well the answer is the Toys and Colors app! The average time a child spends on our app is 27 minutes. So while the app entertains your kids and teaches them a thing or two, you can kick back and relax!” – Nhat M., Founder

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and an unwavering commitment to helping children thrive in an environment that supports their growing minds; Toys and Color’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of the Toys and Colors App.

About Toys and Colors

