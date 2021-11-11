Toastmasters District 7 Hosts Virtual Toastmasters Leadership Institute Training For Members, Speakers and Leaders in The Community

Each attendee will receive the resources necessary to successfully lead their clubs. While the training is focused on the clubs interests and how each club can better serve its own members, the training provided includes education for professionals and members of the community where they can learn to grow their own business leadership skills.

Over the last year and a half, we have seen tremendous strain for many small businesses and the community. We have resolved to reinvigorate and renew the clubs of District 7 through our commitment of providing resources and training that educates and empowers the community as speakers and leaders. Said Bob Hall, DTM, District 7 Toastmasters Leadership Institute Coordinator.

If you are a club officer, TLI is your first choice for training. This also helps clubs fulfill part of their goals to be recognized as Distinguished Clubs.

Toastmasters Leadership Institute training event dates are:

Friday, December 3rd, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm



Mark Lucas, DTM is slated to be the Keynote Speaker for this event.

Saturday, December 4th from 8:30 am – 12:45 pm



There will be 31 breakout sessions to choose from.

How to Register:



Review the session descriptions in the program at the D7toastmasters website



Choose up to four breakout sessions



Follow any of the links to Eventbrite



Register for the four breakout sessions by choice



Watch for emails that will come on December 2nd and early on December 3rd with all 31 links to the breakout sessions.



Enjoy a variety of subjects. Advanced Topics, Best Practices, Career, Connecting, Communication, Leadership, Inspiration, Pathways, Storytelling, and Technology



Choose from several formats including Panel Discussions, Presentations, and Workshops

Membership will be refreshed by this event. It is a great reset for your mindset to recommit to your goals as a speaker whether for business or social, and to get all you can get from your Toastmasters journey.

Our vision is for every Toastmaster to get energized, and to provide them with inspiration and the tools to change lives, their own and those of their acquaintance, to make a difference in the world!

When you embrace this vision of Regrowth and New Opportunities, you are planting the seeds for future success. Your success. And the success of those within earshot of your voice, empowered by the work each is doing in their clubs and by the messages of inspiration, connection, and the lessons shared by all fellow Toastmasters at this Toastmasters Leadership Institute District 7 Training. says Mr. Hall.

This event requires registration and details can be found at the District 7 main website as well as the EventBrite Event listing.

