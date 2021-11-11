Hooser Media Launches New Podcast “Spiritual Smorgasbord” Hosted By Cheyenne Moore And Desiree Palmer

Today on all podcast streaming networks, Hooser Media Network announces the immediate availability of Spiritual Smorgasbord,

“This project is so popular the show has 26 seasons of guests ready to share their story and we just launched.” said Andy Hooser, Co-Owner at Hooser Media Network.

(https://www.Spiritual-Smorgasbord.com), a podcast about spiritual awakening journeys and demystifying stigmas with a focus on being a safe space to share, learn, and grow in your spiritual journey. Geared toward women aged 25 to 55.

Topics covered this season

This season features topics like, Spirits and Ghosts (Andy & Tiffynie Hooser), Elemental Realms (Shauna Dwyer), Women’s Empowerment (Kendra Mueller), Hypnosis (Christa McClendon), and the Pagan Religion (Lord Alexian). Each interview episode is followed by Cheyenne and Desiree sharing a little more information on the topic as well as provoking your own desire to learn more.

According to host Cheyenne Moore, “One of the things I love most about our Podcast is that we follow no rules. This is 100% our own game. We go where the conversation takes us.”

Host Desiree Palmer stated, “This is a passion project, something that is so needed and desired by those of us in the “New Age” awakening community. We want to feel like we aren’t crazy when everything around us tells us we are.”

Availability

Season one is being released Netflix style so you can binge listen over the holidays and discover how entertaining, enlightening, and life changing this podcast is. Season 2 will soon follow. Spiritual Smorgasbord, is available for immediately download at https://spiritual-smorgasbord.com/episodes/ or https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-k8gqu-1115b68.

Partners in the launch are Spoken Word Studio (https://www.SpokenWordStudio.com) a recording location for Audiobooks and Podcasts in Wichita, Kansas and Satori Creative Media (Https://www.SatoriCreative.Media), a branding, marketing, and web development company.

Future Fans of the podcast can contact Desiree and Cheyenne via the website at spiritual-smorgasbord.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show.

To listen to the podcast, visit your favorite podcast platform. We are streaming on all major networks.

About the hosts Cheyenne and Desiree

Cheyenne Moore is a music loving modern day hippie. She creates artistic tie dye through her company This Is Where I Want To Be. She went through a sudden awakening on April 8th 2019, two weeks before her wedding. She felt uncertain, alone, and more than a little crazy.

Desiree Palmer is an entrepreneur as well as an author, artist, and mystic, she owns businesses in the creative and holistic fields. Her evolution has been more gradual overtime.

About Satori, LLC DBA Satori Creative Media

Helping creative of all types find their voice. Creation is our calling.