Bedsure debuts Stylish, All-In-One Bedding for a Cozy, Warm Winter Sleep

Bedsure 2021 Collections Series



Bedsure’s 2021 Collections Series is all about style and comfort, with unique features, fabrics, designs and colors.

This year’s Bedsure series has the theme of A Style That is All About You. Bedsure describes this as a “style that you can truly make your own”, whether in the bedroom, living room, backyard or a friend’s home.

All products in the 2021 Collections Series are designed around the popular Bohemian (Boho) interior design and decoration style. This features design, materials and color mixing and matching, vintage designs and different, engaging textures, for example.

Bedsure has released a range of 2021 Collections Series products that serve different customer needs, including a Boho Duvet Cover Set, a Chunky Knit Blanket, a Tufted Embroidery Comforter Set and a Striped Bed in a Bag. All these products have been designed with the Boho design aesthetic in mind, and with an aim to make life at home as comfortable and cozy as possible.

These 2021 Collection Series products are intended to be used as both decorative elements – such as in a living room or guest bedroom – and as comfortable, warm bedding for winter.

Bedsure plans to release further Collections Series products over the next couple of months.

Bedsure Striped Bed in a Bag



The fourth product in Bedsure’s 2021 Collection Series, the Striped Bed in a Bag is stylish and functional. It includes several design features that make it attractive to interior designers, interior decorators, homemakers, models and photographers.

The Bedsure Striped Bed in a Bag is available in the US and retails for $79.99 on Amazon.

Warm and Cool



Available in a blue and light gray Seacoast Style or an orange, gray and light gray Sunset Style, each set features the same distinct Boho style. Customers are able to choose between a cool neutral tone or a warm tone to match or contrast with surrounding bedroom décor.

Reversible Design



One side of this set features a single hue (sunset yellow or ocean blue). The other side has distinctive, modern stripes in the same, matching color.

Gradient Lines



This Bedsure bedding set has a gradual tonal shift with its primary color, creating a blended look. Strong color saturation makes this color transition appear distinctly modern and clear, rather than old and worn out.

Earth Tones



Earthy tones are well known by interior designers and decorators as a staple of the Boho style. The blue and gray set is reminiscent of the sea and the sky. The orange set features a warm hue reflective of a sunset on a wide horizon, with the gray lines suggesting damp beach sand.

Layered Bedding



Bedsure’s Bed in a Bag includes eight layers of bedding for a comfortable sleep and a stylish decoration. The set includes a fitted bottom sheet, top sheet, comforter, bedspread, two pillowcases and two matching pillow shams.

A bed can be easily layered for a welcoming, decorative effect with this Bed in a Bag.

The different layers can be stripped back in warmer weather or added back in colder weather for warmth.







Bold Patterns



This bed set balances bold, bright lines stripes with neutral tone stripes for an engaging, contrasted Boho look.

Bedroom Focal Point



This full Bedsure bedding set has been designed to create a focal point for a bedroom with its all-in-one fabrics, distinct Boho style, colors and stripes.

To find out more about Bedsure’s sets and comforters, click here.

