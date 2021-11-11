Technology Advisors Partners with Community Bankers Association of Illinois

Technology Advisors, Inc. (TAI), a digital transformation company and CRM consultancy, is pleased to announce its membership in the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI). TAI hopes to use this partnership to help CBAI members adopt modern technologies like CRM to better serve their customers and streamline internal processes. With more than 30 years of experience and a diverse financial client base, TAI offers a strong track record of successful CRM and software implementations.

“We are seeing a lot of our banking and credit union customers modernize their customer experiences with digital transformation,” says Technology Advisors CEO, Sam Biardo. “Technologies with banking specific CRM solutions are streamlining how internal team can work together, innovate, and overcome competitive challenges.”

“We are happy that Technology Advisors, Inc. has joined as an associate member of the CBAI. We look forward to working with them for the betterment of our member banks” says Valerie Johnston, CBAI Senior Vice President of Communications.

The Community Bankers Association of Illinois represents approximately 300 financial institutions and 130 associate members. Created in 1974, the CBAI’s goal is to help community banks use political, economic, and marketing power to achieve a competitive edge and better serve their customers and communities. The CBAI provides money saving opportunities and educational seminars for its members and proudly serves community banks of all sizes throughout Illinois.

Technology Advisors is a software consultancy focused on digital transformation initiatives and CRM optimization. The goal of TAI is to help customers drive more revenue by successfully utilizing their software mix for automation, departmental alignment, and streamlined services.

Danine Midura, Technology Advisors, Inc., Director of Marketing

Danine.Midura@techadv.com | 847.655.3415

About Technology Advisors

Technology Advisors Inc. (TAI) is a business software consulting company out of Chicago that specializes in custom software integrations and enterprise-level CRM projects. The company helps businesses in various industries select and implement CRM, marketing automation, business intelligence tools, customer service solutions and other business software. TAI is uniquely positioned to personalize CRMs through its internal team of developers who customize the platform for clients’ individual needs. The company continues to expand its software offerings and development to create tailored software experiences for its customers.