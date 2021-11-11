First Edition of the Most Sought-after Secret Event Held in Tampa Bay

From global phenomenon to highly sought-after “secret”, Le Dîner en Blanc took over the Tampa Bay ZOO on November 6, for the first ever refined pop-up epicurean event.

TAMPA, Fla. – Nov. 10, 2021 – PRLog — Le Dîner en Blanc – Tampa Bay brought together nearly 600 guests who started guessing the secret location when they met at departure points throughout the Tampa Bay area. Guests arrived via pedestrian access to the beautiful location just before dusk for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of the city’s most prestigious locations.

Guests were greeted upon arrival by professional violinist Omai Dillard. Toting elegant white picnic baskets filled to the brim with gourmet treats, they set up their tables and chairs and created unique table designs, including elegant chandeliers, miniature lit Eiffel Towers, and themed table decor with lanterns and sparkling lights. As soon as all table settings were perfected, the beginning of dinner was signaled by the traditional waving of white linen serviettes. Music filled the air throughout dinner, while guests dined and enjoyed the company of friends. After dinner, hundreds of glowing sparkers signaled the opening of the dance floor, with an energetic performance by DJ EMCEE.

At the signal of the end of the evening, guests packed up their belongings as well as all their rubbish and left the site as if the night had never happened but with a head full of unforgettable moments and new friendships.

Le Dîner en Blanc – Tampa Bay gratefully acknowledges Truist Bank as an official local partner of the inaugural edition of Le Dîner en Blanc Tampa.

About Dîner en Blanc International

Over the years, Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide epicurean phenomenon. What was a “friends and word-of-mouth only” event has grown into an international sensation celebrated on six continents. Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 with a record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world. While the technology behind the event may have changed over the years, the principle fuelling this fantastic event has not: guests dressed in all white continue to gather at a secret location for the sole purpose of sharing a gourmet meal with good friends in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Dîner en Blanc International is responsible for developing this secret posh picnic in over 80 cities in 30 countries around the world. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving this rendezvous a local flair. For more info, photos and videos of Dîner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.

