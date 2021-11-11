Rare one-off supercar and limited-edition dinner jackets at House of Pilati x 8th Lining event at Cafe Milano, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nov 10, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – House of Pilati – a European and Middle Eastern design company that creates one-off luxury custom goods to appeal to Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals – is hosting a red gala event in partnership with 8th Lining.

The gala dinner event – House of Pilati x 8th Lining – will take place on Monday, 17 November, at Cafe Milano, Dubai.

House of Pilati will be showcasing a collection of custom-designed limited-edition dinner jackets produced in partnership with 8th Lining, a Dubai-based company that makes bespoke suits.

The jackets are handmade with the finest Italian fabric, boasting black and blue diamonds. Additionally, they feature 24-carat gold buttons with mother of pearl finishings and gold thread. These exquisite one-off jackets will be auctioned off during the red carpet gala event.

Handpicked guests at House of Pilati x 8th Lining red-carpet gala event will include VIPs, royals, ambassadors, presidents of Fortune 500 companies, and top government officials.

“It is a great honour to be hosted by Cafe Milano during the launch of a unique luxury collection of men’s wear “Spirit of Arabia” designed together with 8th Lining.” Patrick Pilati, founder, and curator of House of Pilati said. “This is a collection that creates a new bench market in the luxury market but is also providing social empowerment to low-income families in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Sixty percent of the income that House of Pilati generates from this collection is donated to scholarship programmes.”

In addition, House of Pilati will also be unveiling a custom-made supercar, the Aero 3, a modified Ferrari F12, hand-built by Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera in Milan, Italy. Guests will view this exquisite car via a video, which will be shown at the event.

The limited-edition two-seater car, characterised by its elegant long bonnet, teardrop shape, and lateral fin, is one of the most advanced modern supercars. The car’s vac-formed pre-preg carbon fibre body provides benefits in terms of weight and strength while also ensuring total uniformity and accuracy of shape. The Aero 3 features a rear-wheel drive, a seven-speed electrocuted sequential gearbox with paddle-shift control, and automatic mode. The car’s interior boasts hand-dyed crocodile leather in ivory white, with precise gold thread stitching.

The supercar will be auctioned using House of Pilati’s Non-Fungible Token Marketplace. The auction will start the night of the event.

8th Lining

8th Lining makes custom-fitted suits, shirts, and casual wear using European fabrics. Taking inspiration from timeless designs, 8th Lining’s custom-made offerings are designed with discerning individuals in mind.

“We are thrilled to announce that our bespoke men’s suiting and tailoring brand, 8th Lining is launching an exclusive collaboration with a luxury design company, House of Pilati,” said Joseph Smith, 8th Lining’s ambassador. “8th Lining & House of Pilati will combine forces to produce a limited-edition collection of suits called Spirit of Arabia, which will cater to the street style market. Inspired by Middle Eastern heritage, each design has meticulous attention to detail,”

Tarek Alhussayni, 8th Lining’s founder added: “We are excited to partner with House of Pilati to present a one-of-a-kind collection of our suits, complimenting Pilati’s unique style, in an iconic Washington DC establishment, Cafe Milano.”

Media Contact