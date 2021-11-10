Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes for Sale at Its Inspiration Community in Aurora

Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that two model homes are for sale in its popular Toll Brothers at Inspiration community in Aurora. This 55+ active-adult community in the South Metro Denver area is ideally situated within a premier master plan featuring resort-style amenities.

Toll Brothers at Inspiration boasts the exceptional convenience of being just 30 minutes to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport, and only moments away from major shopping and entertainment.

The two model homes for sale — the Trelease Classic and Bancroft Traditional home designs – are in the community’s Broomfield Home Collections. Both homes offer luxury single-level living with two bedrooms, two baths, two-car garages, and stunning mountain views.

The 2,230-sq.-ft. Trelease model sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with a spacious and well-lit walkout basement, full yard landscaping, and 10-foot ceilings throughout. Numerous design upgrades with warm neutrals flow through a stunning open kitchen and living space, formal dining room, and private office. The Trelease is priced at $1,027,000.

The 2,403-sq.-ft. Bancroft model home offers open-concept main-floor living with room to entertain family and friends. Gorgeous design upgrades with warm neutrals flow through a stunning kitchen, great room, dining room, and music-themed office. This home features a spacious and bright walk-out basement, professional front and rear landscaping, and 10-foot ceilings throughout. The Bancroft model home is priced at $1,059,000.

“Buyers love our home designs because they combine luxury and function, giving them the comfort and space they need for entertaining, hobbies, relaxation and more,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.

Inspiration’s 8,000-sq.-ft. Hilltop Club features a wide variety of amenities for residents, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, multi-purpose room, library, and large banquet/event room. Outdoor amenities include a hot tub, resort-style pool, barbecue, event lawn with a stage, and courts for tennis, bocce, and pickleball.

The Toll Brothers at Inspiration community is one mile south of the Gartrell Road interchange (exit 9) of E-470, bounded on the south by Inspiration Drive and on the north by the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club. The sales center is open from 10 am to 6 pm and is located at 8393 S. Winnipeg Ct., Aurora 80016. For more information, visit TollBrothersAtInspiration.com or call 303-708-1856.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” 2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.