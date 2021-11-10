Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Loudon County Rentals & Mini Storage Inc and Private Equity-Backed Rental Platform

The seller, Loudon County Rentals and Mini Storage has been the premier equipment rental destination for over 28 years in East Tennessee. Their extensive selection and dedication to providing the right tools and equipment their customers need to get the job done are above and beyond the industry standard.

The buyer, a private equity-backed rental company, saw true value in LCR from the moment they engaged. LCR’s commitment to their staff and community were massive selling points that the buyer appreciated and ultimately knew that they wanted to be a part of and continue LCR’s great work.

Bob Kendrick, owner of LCR, had this to say about the deal: “Benchmark International’s professional approach brought me many qualified buyers. They helped me determine the best fit for my company and led me through all the steps of the process with great attention to detail. The team was always available to help me with difficult decisions and concerns at a moment’s notice. I cannot thank them enough for making the best deal happen for me and my family.”

“Bob with LCR was one of the best clients that I have had the privilege to work with. His infectious positive attitude throughout the whole process was amazing. We couldn’t be happier with this result and wish the best for Bob and his family moving forward.” –Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International

