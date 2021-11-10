Future Horizons Presents “Autism and The Power of Music”

Music therapist Yasmine White shares the insights she’s developed after decades of working with children, teens and adults on the autism spectrum, both in private practice and as founder of Voices Together, a non-profit music therapy organization that brings her effective techniques to schools across North Carolina. The techniques featured in this book are designed to bring back the connection of joy, motivation, and understanding that everyone needs in order to truly grow.

As Dr. Terri L. Shelton says in her foreword, “To have an interaction that is affirming, fun, and successful, that builds on the child’s strengths and preferences and enhances their interest in engaging and ability to sustain that engagement increases the chance that all other encounters, whether with their friends, their families, or with therapists and teachers, will be successful.”

“Yasmine’s emphasis on social communication, emotional regulation, and supportive relationships embodies the most effective, cutting-edge approaches for supporting autistic individuals. Autism and The Power of Music is a much-needed resource for parents to connect with their children through music and will also be embraced by educators and clinicians who wish to infuse joyful learning experiences in their work.”

– Barry M. Prizant, CCC-SLP, Brown University and author of Uniquely Human: A Different Way of Seeing Autism