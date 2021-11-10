Mt. Dora Technology Company Debuts Spooky Immersive Experience At IAAPA

Steamroller Technologies, a sister company of animation powerhouse Steamroller Studios will be one of the many proud exhibitors at the International Association Of Amusement Parks (IAAPA) EXPO. The expo takes place on November 16-19, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center in Florida in Orlando, Florida. The Steamroller Technologies booth is #1051.

Two years ago, the amazingly creative and tech-savvy team at Steamroller Technologies set out to completely wow audiences by conceptualizing, prototyping, programming, and building a mixed reality experience that visitors, guests, and expo attendees would never forget. The Haunting Of Olivia is a masterpiece of an immersive experience and will be sending shivers up the spines of thousands and thousands of IAAPA attendees this November.

Co-Founder and CTO Phil Bias is excited to see this project come to life, The Haunting Of Olivia pulls out all of the stops to immerse guests into this world of reality and augmented reality. Our team did an exceptional job from the storyline to the fabrication, the programming, lighting, animation, and motion. We know that IAAPA attendees will absolutely love this experience.

The Haunting Of Olivia is set in a haunted parlor where Steamroller Technologies is able to demonstrate their Spector Detector Technology. With this new technology, guests will have the ability to see just what kind of spicy spirit is lurking inside the walls. Throughout the experience, guests will come face to face with Olivia and experience her presence on many spooktacular levels.

Keith Lackey, CEO & Co-Founder discusses the build and the journey, This project has become a labor of love. We were sidelined when the pandemic basically shut down conferences and gatherings, so we had to regroup and retool. The Steamroller Technologies team, a resilient bunch, dug in and decided that we had the time to make this project even more over the top than originally designed. This team has created an unforgettable experience, and Im so proud of our accomplishments.

About Steamroller Technologies



At Steamroller Technologies we create unforgettable, mixed reality immersive experiences. Our unique blend of creativity, animation, technology, and passion brings your multiverse to life. We create immersive experiences for theme parks, museums, science centers, and more. Learn more about Steamroller Technologies at https://steamrollerstudios.com

