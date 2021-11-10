Canada – Canadian recognized for their volunteer contributions to Veterans

Canadians have many reasons to show gratitude to our Veterans. Whether for the freedoms and peace that we enjoy at home today, or for the peace they helped establish and maintain around the world.

9 November 2021 – Ottawa, ON – Veterans Affairs Canada

Canadians have many reasons to show gratitude to our Veterans. Whether for the freedoms and peace that we enjoy at home today, or for the peace they helped establish and maintain around the world. Recognizing these contributions, many Canadians dedicate time and effort to commemorate Veterans and their service.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to the following Eastern-Ontario resident in recognition of their contributions in service to Canada’s Veterans:

Alexandra de Quimper, Curran, ON

Since its creation in 2001, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation has been awarded each year to deserving Canadians who have improved the care and well-being of our Veterans, or honoured the sacrifices they have made. Close to 1,200 individuals from across provinces and territories have been awarded the Commendation over the past two decades.

“The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is the highest honour I can bestow upon those who have served and continue to serve Canada’s Veterans. Their work is vitally important, and I am honoured to be presenting this award to a hard working individual who has gone the extra mile to support our Veterans. We are extremely grateful for all of their volunteer efforts.”

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence