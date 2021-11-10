Canada – Canadian recognized for their volunteer efforts in helping Veterans

9 November 2021 – Ottawa, ON – Veterans Affairs Canada

Canadians have many reasons to show gratitude to our Veterans. Whether for the freedoms and peace that we enjoy at home today, or for the peace they helped establish and maintain around the world. Recognizing these contributions, many Canadians dedicate time and effort to commemorate Veterans and their service.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to the following Ontario resident in recognition of their contributions in service to Canada’s Veterans:

Brian James Patterson, OStJ – Newmarket, ON

Since its creation in 2001, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation has been awarded each year to deserving Canadians who have improved the care and well-being of our Veterans, or honoured the sacrifices they have made. Close to 1,200 individuals from across provinces and territories have been awarded the Commendation over the past two decades.

“For decades, during and after his own service ended, Brian Patterson has been relentless in his efforts to help other Veterans. Whether organizing donations of cellphones to homeless Veterans or volunteering with programs offering shelter for those experiencing homelessness, in addition to participating in many other initiatives, Brian is truly deserving of this recognition.”

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence