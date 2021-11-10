Artist Christian Krauter, the Queensland DJ is Now Sizing Greater than Ever in the Musical World

Maroochydore, Queensland Nov 9, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Young, versatile artist Christian Krauter from Brisbane, Australia has some mesmerizing tracks uploaded on SoundCloud. With his astounding expertise in mixing beats every time he gives his audience the songs that can generate gathering in the party hall. The Queensland DJ looks so effortless in his style that it seems music is something inherent in him. Spending most of the years of his life in travelling, he has gathered a deep understanding of different flavours of indigenous music. Although he has a very hectic schedule as a software developer, he extracts time to pursue his passion for music. Utilizing the spare minutes from his schedule he is able to compose such amazing musical pieces.

The electronic sound design that is intriguing, and beats that are rhythmic, capture the varieties of the genre from downtempo to dubstep and house. With his craftsmanship, his tracks achieve freshness that draws the audience to his music and experiences the real EDM. Travelling gave him to explore different flavours so music which he has incorporated in his tracks like ‘Champions’ and ‘Feel my love’. The track ‘Champions’ is soft and slow. The artist has created a melodic instrumental piece with DJ mixing. On the other hand ‘Feel my love’ is another example of sheer perfection in mixing. It is intense, making suspense and breaking it with hard-hit music. A lot of dedication is required to make such a composition.

Even the other tracks of the artist ‘Space Monkey Ride’, ‘DJ Liveset 13-10-2021’, ‘Dirty Bass’ are the track that can create festive or party vibes with their musical spell. His songs are achieving heights on SoundCloud. Even his social media handles are witnessing his growing legacy. Christian Krauter is a very active music composer. Follow him on his official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter account to experience the vibe of his musical journey.

For more tracks of Christian Krauter, Please go through the below link :

https://soundcloud.com/christian-krauter-1

