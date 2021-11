Joseph Patrick Hart, MD, FACS, a Vascular Surgeon with Heart and Vascular Center – Center for Advanced Care – Froedtert

In Tier 1 PR Distribution – you get all the 145+ outlets at $21.

Whereas, Tier 2 PR Distribution has major sites like NBC, CBS, FOX, CW , total 195+ affiliates at $45.

In Tier 1 Pro distribution package – you get 225 media outlets distribution with Google News, Marketwatch, Financial Network Distribution, Marketmedia Distribution, Google News Network Distribution, 9K-15K extra impression in popular sites –

In Tier 2 Pro distribution package – you get premium NBC, CBS, FOX, CW affiliates, Google News, Marketwatch, Financial Network Distribution, Google News Network Distribution, Barchart Distribution, 9K-15K extra impression in popular sites – 300+ media outlets distribution.