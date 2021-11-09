CapitaLand Development unveils two luxury residences in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with first-in-market features

Located in Hanois prestigious Tay Ho District, the 173-unit Heritage West Lake is CLDs first luxury residential development in the city. From Heritage West Lake, residents can enjoy stunning waterfront views of West Lake, the Red River and the bustling cityscapes of Hanoi. Inspired by the legends of the majestic West Lake, the 25-storey Heritage West Lake creates a sense of living in a mythical land with extensive landscaping, including a lush mystery garden with sculptured greenery.

There are more than 40 top-class facilities and features at Heritage West Lake. It is the first residential development in Hanoi where all residents are able to take a lift directly to their apartments doorstep. Heritage West Lake is also the first residential development in the city to feature a 50-metre outdoor heated infinity cloud pool. Other facilities include a sunbathing deck; a sky bar, a sky wine and cigar lounge on the top floor; a shaded cave pool as well as jacuzzis. Heritage West Lake is Hanois first residential development to receive Singapores Building Authority & Construction (BCA)s Green Mark Award.

The 88-unit DEFINE is located in the administrative centre of Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City, offering the residents the pinnacle of luxury living. Residents will have lift access directly to their apartment. Most units come with either a private courtyard garden or private lap pool and DEFINE is noted for having the most of number of swimming pools in a single residential development in Ho Chi Minh City. At DEFINE, residents can experience the sophisticated lifestyle akin to life in glamorous Monaco. Residents can enjoy panoramic views of the Saigon River from the master bedroom and dramatic city views of Ho Chi Minh City from their living and dining rooms.

The 26-storey DEFINE offers 50 luxurious facilities and features such as a cigar room, a supercar garage and the first automated smart car parking system in Vietnam. Residents will be able to easily retrieve their parked vehicles via the smart car parking system using their apartment access card instead of manually searching for their vehicles. The supercar garage, comprising 10 parking lots, comes with premium furnishings, electric vehicle charging points and a see-through roller shutter. Each lot is also over 50% larger than an average parking lot. DEFINE is also a green-certified development, receiving the Green Mark Gold accolade by BCA.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for DEFINE, Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam), said: Leveraging our international experience in building high quality real estate projects, CLD is well-known in Vietnam for our strong development capabilities and track record for timely delivery of well-designed and well-located homes. As one of the first international developers to enter Vietnam over 25 years ago, we have been a committed partner in Vietnams growth story. We continue to see strong demand for vibrant, quality live-work-play spaces driven by rapid urbanisation and the evolving lifestyles in Vietnam. With Heritage West Lake and DEFINE, we are setting new benchmarks in creating not just luxurious, but also sustainable developments to enrich the lives of our residents.

Vietnam remains one of the core markets for CLD. With the addition of the two residential projects, CLD has over 7,300 units across 14 residential developments in Vietnam. CLD remains bullish on long-term prospects for Vietnam, and we are looking to expand our presence across the country, including new economy assets such as logistics facilities, data centres or business parks. We are also working with local partners and government authorities to explore master planning and urban development opportunities to deepen our multi-sector real estate presence in Vietnam, added Mr Tay.

Heritage West Lake  Waterfront luxury living in Hanois prestigious Tay Ho District



Located within Hanois prestigious Tay Ho District, Heritage West Lake is near to the citys old Central Business District (CBD) and is a 20-minute drive to the Noi Bai International Airport. Within a short five- to seven-minute drive is the citys diplomatic district and government offices headquarters; one of the top international schools, United Nations International School; as well as the expatriate enclave of Xuan Dieu. International hospitals and the famous Lotte Megamall are also nearby. Heritage West Lake is also surrounded by several upmarket restaurants, trendy cafes, wine bars and boutiques.

Heritage West Lake is codeveloped by CLD (Vietnam) and Hien Duc Group. The 25-storey Heritage West Lake is one of three towers within an integrated development that also comprises commercial, hospitality and retail components. Residents will be welcomed by a luxurious double-volume grand lobby at Heritage West Lake. Residents can also gather and connect at the exclusive residents lounge. For families with children, there will be Little Wonderland, an outdoor playground and garden of about 500 square metres (sqm) as well as Dream Land, an indoor play area.

Residents can choose from a wide selection of apartment types. This comprises two- to four-bedroom apartments, as well as premium duplex and penthouse units, ranging between 94 and 328 sqm, with a ceiling height of at about three metres. A first in Hanoi, the apartments are outfitted with premium and well-recognised brands such Gaggenau, Gessi, Poggenpohl, Smeg and Villeroy & Boch.

DEFINE  Exclusive luxury living in the heart of Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City



The exclusive and luxurious DEFINE is a 10-minute drive to the citys CBD and the metro. The Tan Son Nhat International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. DEFINE is also surrounded by international schools, retail malls, supermarkets, hospitals as well as a golf driving range, all within a two- to five-minute drive.

DEFINE is codeveloped by CLD (Vietnam) and Thien Duc Trading – Construction Company Limited. DEFINEs distinct façade combines French-inspired grand arches with interlocking columns to distinguish the development from other properties in the neighbourhood. Residents stepping into DEFINEs grand lobby will be greeted by shimmering shades of gold and a glittering wave-like artwork suspended from the ceiling, reminiscent of Saigon River at sunset.

Residents can work up a sweat at the gymnasium and yoga studios. For residents to unwind, the property features a residents welcome lounge, outdoor swimming pool, hydrotherapy jacuzzi pools and sunbeds. Residents can also network at the premium coworking lounge or host gatherings at the private party house. Outdoor eco-charging points are available for electric vehicles and there is also an adventure-themed playground for the little ones.

DEFINE offers three- and four-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses, ranging between 197 and 528 sqm. The apartments are outfitted with high-quality and well-known brands such Gessi, Poliform, Villeroy & Boch and V-Zug. This is the first time Poliform and V-Zug products are included in a residential development in Ho Chi Minh City.

Award-winning designs at Heritage West Lake and DEFINE



Residents staying in Heritage West Lake and DEFINE can experience the developments award-winning designs. Heritage West Lake won the Best Luxury Condo Development (Hanoi), Best Mixed-Use Development, and Best Mixed-Use Landscape Architectural Design awards, while DEFINE won the Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design award at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards (VPA) 2019.

###