Susie Garza Navarijo Shares a Student-Friendly Reference Material That Will Make Learning English and Spanish a Fun, Less-Convoluted, Experience, in Her Workbook “Learning to Read in English and Spanish Made Easy”

Teaching to read (and speak) Spanish or English can be challenging. This guidebook is one of the most streamlined learning references to date: a must for any secondary language trainers.



Learning to Read in English and Spanish Made Easy is designed to help formulate multiple strategies that will cater to each learner based on their various learning progressions in both languages. The workbook offers various reading learning graphs that alleviate the difficulty. The graphs can be complex the first time, but as the reader browses through the instructions, they become easier to follow overtime which should be a standard in all language learning workbooks.



As the student progresses, its not just reading and understanding that he/she needs to hurdle but developing fluency overall. Its all about trial and error. Making mistakes is inevitable and normal. As all learning roadmaps are concerned, comprehension is not the only factor to consider, but the simple joy of reading is just as important. When reading becomes second nature, learning is much faster, and writing is a breeze. And one of the most important factors is combining the three elements: reading, comprehension, and writing, which will assure a learning experience worth investing in, and spending time for each reader, not just for their advantage but gives a leading edge to the learner as well.



Mastering either language, English or Spanish, is not just learning. It will also provide an edge to any student or learner once he/she harness the ability to understand and speak regardless of what language he/she studied. This workbook is an absolute must-have in any language learning institution. So, own a copy today and have fun learning!

Book available at https://susienavarijo.com/



Learning to Read in English and Spanish Made Easy: A Guide for Teachers, Tutors and Parents

Author: Susie G. Navarijo

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: October 2020



About the Author

Susie G. Navarijo is a retired first-grade teacher. She taught thirty years at Cable Elementary in the Northside District in San Antonio, Texas, where she was one of the first bilingual teachers in the district. In 1986 she was selected Bilingual Teacher of the Year for the San Antonio Area Association for Bilingual Education. Because she had to divide her groups into English and Spanish, as well as by ability, she developed methods that allowed her to stress commonalities in both languages.



Mrs. Navarijo received her Bachelors of Education degree in 1972 and her Masters of Education degree in 1979 from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas. She is certified as an Elementary Bilingual/ESL teacher. After retirement, her love of children and success in teaching brought her to tutor migrant children. This book will allow Mrs. Navarijo to pass along her successful method, as well as her experiences, with other teachers, tutors, and parents in the hope that her belief that every child can learn will become a reality in every classroom in America.

