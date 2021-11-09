Cosmopolitan Magazine Names MYX Light Best Celebrity Wine

Cosmopolitan Magazine has named MYX Light the Best Celeb-Owned Wine, featured in the November 2021 issue, “The Only Awards You’ll Care About This Season Are the Cosmo Wine Awards.”

According to Cosmopolitan editors, “The flavor of MYX Light is gentle, sweet, and, dare I say…fun?! Plus the can is petite, cute, and pairs well as an accessory for any Friday-night outfit, on or off the red carpet.” https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a37793128/cosmo-wine-awards-2021

“We are delighted to receive the recognition and award from COSMOPOLITAN Magazine, for Best Celebrity-Owned wine. Their audience is exactly right for MYX Light wines.” says Peter Reaske, CEO of MYX Fusion Beverages.

MYX Beverage LLC, (with investor Nicki Minaj), introduced a new, lower-calorie wine in portable single-serve cans this summer, after many years of success with low alcohol MYX Fusion Moscato and Sangria.

“The MYX Fusions team collaborated with the winemaker in Italy to produce these amazing wines. They represent a milestone in winemaking, using age-old methods of early harvest and creative innovation. MYX Light offers consumers what they are demanding—two high-quality wines with great flavor, fewer calories, and less guilt, all packaged in convenient 4-packs of cans,” adds Reaske.

MYX Fusion Light Rose and Light Chardonnay in portable cans are ideal for holiday entertaining, with delicious and refreshing wines that are easy on the waistline. Serve them at holiday parties and dinners, or gift them as stocking stuffers for wine-loving friends and family.

MYX Light Chardonnay is a slightly dry wine with fresh, crisp notes of apple, Romagna pear, and lemon. MYX Light Rosé is delightfully refreshing and made from Barbera grapes showcasing hints of strawberry, raspberry, and citrus.

75 calories per serving (5oz serving)

125 calories per 250ml can

13g total carbs per 250ml can

5% alcohol by volume

Sold in 4-packs of 250ml cans

Imported from Italy

Gluten-free, Kosher OU-certified

$12.00 per 4-pack SRP

About MYX Beverage LLC

MYX Beverage LLC was formed in 2013 in New York. The company is comprised of strategic partners committed to taking the growing wine industry by storm. Get in the Myx and follow MYX everywhere at @MYXFusions and https://www.facebook.com/myxfusions. MYX Fusion Beverages are certified OU- Kosher.

