Canada – Online Course Shines a Spotlight on Mental Health in the Workplace

Hamilton, ON – Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS)

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has developed a free online course to help organizations in Canada create awareness and recognize the importance of psychological health and safety in the workplace.

Psychological Health and Safety Awareness provides an introduction to workplace mental health including an overview of the six categories of psychosocial factors and how they impact the mental health of individuals and groups.

Recommended for anyone interested in learning about psychological health and safety at work, participants will develop an understanding of why workplace mental health is important and the roles and responsibilities of workers and managers in creating a psychologically healthy and safe environment.

Psychological Health and Safety Awareness is available on the CCOHS website.



