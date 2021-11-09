Canada – CANCELLED – Boardwalk reduction on Alexandra Bridge

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise cyclists and pedestrians that the boardwalk on the Alexandra Bridge will be reduced for maintenance work during the following period:

from Tuesday, November 9, to Thursday, November 11, from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible, but its width on the Ontario side will be reduced for approximately 10 metres. Cyclists will have to get off their bicycles and walk when they enter the reduced portion.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.