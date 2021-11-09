Canada – Government of Canada to announce support for Alberta’s Hydrogen Economy

November 8, 2021– Edmonton, Alberta – The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, will outline federal support for an initiative that enables Alberta companies to capitalize on growth opportunities in hydrogen energy.

Minister Vandal will be joined by representatives of C-FER Technologies and ATCO. Following the remarks, speakers will be available to answer questions from the media. There will also be a tour of C-FER Technology’s facility and equipment.

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. MST

Location: C-FER Technologies – Main

200 Karl Clark Road

Edmonton, Alberta

Please note: All guests will be required to sign-in upon arrival and complete a COVID-19 screening checklist. Facemasks must be worn and all public health guidelines should be respected at all times.