Canada – Minister Ien Visits Halifax to Meet with Community Leaders as well as Women’s, LGBTQ2, Indigenous and Youth Organizations

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will visit Halifax on November 9 and 10, 2021. The Minister will meet with community leaders and women’s, LGBTQ2, Indigenous and youth organizations.

Itinerary for November 10, 2021

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Closed to media:

Time: 8:45 a.m. AST

Black Women’s Roundtable Discussion and Tour at Hope Blooms

Minister Ien will participate in a Black Women’s roundtable discussion with Hope Blooms about their engagement with youth in the North End of Halifax and the positive impact they have had on issues, such as food security, education, and social inclusion in the community. Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, and Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, will also be present.

Time: 12:00 p.m. AST

Meeting with Atlantic Caucus

Minister Ien will meet with the Atlantic Caucus and the Honourable Minister Seamus O’Regan, Minster of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John’s South—Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador, to discuss women’s, gender diverse people and youth issues in the Atlantic provinces.

Time: 1:30 p.m. AST

Meeting with the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance

Minister Ien will meet with the Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance to discuss issues facing Two-Spirited and LGBTQ+ persons, as well as the organization’s work to provide equitable and safe environments for Two Spirited and Indigenous LGBTQ+ individuals to live and thrive within Wabanaki territory.

Time: 4:00 p.m. AST

Tour of the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia

Minster Ien will tour the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia with Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, to listen and learn about their work, as well as African Nova Scotian Culture and Heritage.

