Franklin Realty Advisors And Kelleher and Sadowsky Associates Announce Eight-year Lease Of New Tenant Computervault At One Mercantile

EIGHT-YEAR LEASE OF NEW TENANT COMPUTERVAULT AT ONE MERCANTILE

WORCESTER, October 27, 2021  Franklin Realty Advisors (FRA) is proud to announce that ComputerVault, Inc. has signed an eight year lease at One Mercantile, in downtown Worcester. Chip Norton, Managing Director of Mercantile Center, One Mercantile, the Worcester Business Center, and the Southbridge Innovation Center, annouced that ComputerVault will occupy 5,605 square feet of office space on the 5th floor of One Mercantile with the lease, that commences in January 2022.

The leasing agent, downtown-Worcester based Kelleher & Sadowsky (K&S), is the leading commercial real estate brokerage firm in Central Massachusetts. Will Kelleher, Phil DeSimone, and Jim Cozza represented the landlord, FRA, on this transaction. FRA will serve as the commercial propertys development and management company.

We see ComputerVault as a highly-respected industry leader and pioneer bringing growing technology-based companies to Downtown Worcester, said Jim Cozza of K&S. We continue to be grateful for the opportunity to work alongside FRA and UNUM, and to be part of a project that can deliver high end office space and building amenities where tenants can locate and optimize their growth in Downtown Worcester.

We are pleased to welcome ComputerVault to our property here at One Mercantile. We know they will enjoy all downtown Worcester with all it has to offer and that they will contribute to our thriving downtown community, said Chip Norton of FRA. Their commitment to join us for eight years is significant, especially during the pandemic and the current challenging times we are all experiencing.

ComputerVault software delivers virtual desktops, servers, HCI, and IoT with built-in Cybersecurity. Its products reduce the threat of malware and ransomware, helping more individuals connect securely to their offices while they work from home.

ComputerVault management looked at multiple cities for our corporate headquarters and Worcester was the clear choice, said Marc Zarrella, VP, Head of Revenue and Partnerships at ComputerVault. Working with the Worcester Office of Economic Development we quickly realized downtown Worcester is in the midst of a renaissance, and One Mercantile is the premier building. ComputerVault is experiencing explosive growth and we required a remarkable property. Working with the Kelleher & Sadowsky team to help us secure a great partner like UNUM, we were able to achieve what our employees need, a state-of-the art downtown office space with excellent tenant amenities and adjacent parking garage. We have great relationships with the local universities for internships and post-graduation hiring and the proximity to these universities gives us even greater access to the top tier talent needed to fulfill our business goals.

We are excited to welcome ComputerVault to Worcester, and to One Mercantile, the former UNUM building in particular, said City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. A growing company like ComputerVault is a great fit in Worcester, which is also in the midst of unprecedented growth. We extend our thanks to ComputerVault for recognizing Worcester as a great place to do business. As they position themselves for the future, they will be able to tap into our workforce, our nonprofits, and our top-notch colleges and universities. We also extend our thanks to UNUM and Franklin Realty Advisors for their efforts in bringing ComputerVault to Worcester.

About Franklin Realty Advisors LLC



Franklin Realty Advisors LLC is a full-service real estate development, commercial property management and advisory firm headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts with specific expertise in public/private partnerships, commercial property management and historic preservation projects. Over the past 30 years the managing directors and senior management of the firm and its affiliates have developed, acquired and/or managed over $750 million of real estate projects throughout New England, including more than $200 million in office and mixed- use projects in Central Massachusetts. Some significant local projects include the $100 million Southbridge Innovation Center, $90+ million Mercantile Center project in downtown Worcester, as well as The Worcester Business Center and One Mercantile.

About Kelleher & Sadowsky



Kelleher & Sadowsky has been serving the Worcester and Central Massachusetts market since 1981. During this time, they have earned a reputation as the areas premier commercial real estate company by forging strong relationships with landlords, tenants, and a wide network of business leaders. They have consistently achieved outstanding results for their clients while conducting their business with the highest level of integrity.

About ComputerVault



ComputerVault, Inc., is a privately held company that distributes its software worldwide. The Single Platform Solution provides Virtual Desktops & Servers, HCI, and IoT. Deployed on-premises as a Managed Service, ComputerVault has the highest Return on Investment (ROI) of any Virtual Desktop in the marketplace.

Media Contact: Kathleen Chrisom



Conventures Inc.



kchrisom ( @ ) conventures dot com



(O) 617-204-4235



(C) 781-249-1795

###