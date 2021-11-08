Digital learning solution helps progress British Council programme

Using bespoke materials, EDGE trains peer group leaders to facilitate after-school clubs for girls within their communities. In these clubs, girls can discuss social issues, enhance their English proficiency and learn digital and other skills such as critical thinking and problem solving.

To date, more than 14,000 girls have benefitted through EDGE and an impact study has shown that girls on this programme are able to use their personal agency to impact their lives – with examples of girls being able to return to school, delay an early marriage or seek paid employment while staying in school as a result of the new skills they have gained. Some 1,200 peer leaders trained in three countries have delivered 531 clubs within their communities to 12,990 marginalised girls around Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

Delivering this peer-led programme digitally enables the British Council to avoid the logistical challenges involved in shipping paper-based resources to numerous locations, while simultaneously making significant financial savings.

In choosing eComs eNetEnterprise as their learning management system (LMS) to delivery and monitor the EDGE programme, we believe the British Council can be confident that both the system and the eLearning content are fully accessible at any time, on whatever device the user chooses – regardless of their location, said Wendy Edie, eComs Managing Director.

For users who dont always have a secure, reliable connection to the internet, eNetEnterprises offline synchronising capability ensures those learners can still access the eLearning and participate in the programme in the same way as those using the system online. Learners can download content and upload assessment data while theyre connected but can consume the content offline, with tracking data cached until the device is back online.

Among other things, eComs instructional designers and developers have enhanced and adapted the programmes 330 hours of paper-based content for digital delivery in a way that aims to ensure the most appropriate and effective learning experience, along with maximum learner engagement.

To find out more about the EDGE programme, visit: https://www.britishcouncil.org/society/womens-and-girls-empowerment/our-work/edge

British Council is the UKs international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, creating friendly knowledge and understanding between the people of the UK and other countries.

eCom creates innovative learning solutions  aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity – to help organisations achieve their goals. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.

